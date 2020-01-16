Brandon School Board of Education

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At the Jan. 13, Brandon Board of Education school board meeting, the board elected members to president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

Diane Salter was elected as president in a unanimous vote. Also elected unanimously were Lisa Kavalhuna as vice president, Marianne Dwyer as treasurer and Melissa Clark as secretary.

Brandon administrators and school representatives also presented the board members with gifts as a thank-you for all that they have done this past year.

“We’re representing the schools and the administrators and want to thank the board for their volunteerism, their time that they give, all the support that you give to all the students and staff in the school district,” said Diane Zedan, Director of Special Education and Preschool Programs.

“We really appreciate the time you dedicate to our school district and being our school board members.”