Brandon School District seeks $39.5M bond on November ballot

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — The Brandon School District will have a zero-tax-rate increase bond proposal on the November 4 ballot. The bond funds would go towards facilities within the district, including improvements to safety and security, facility infrastructure, updating learning spaces and instructional technology, and updating athletic and play areas that are used by students and the community.

“These projects are about taking care of what we have,” said superintendent Carly Stone. “We’re focused on improving the spaces where students learn, play and grow without asking our community to pay more in taxes.”

The proposed projects fall into four categories: enhanced safety and security, improved facility infrastructure, updated learning spaces and instructional technology, and athletic and play area improvements.

Enhanced safety and security projects include re-keying doors, updating access controls, replacing surveillance video recording servers, and installing a badge-swipe door control system to improve monitoring and managing building access.

Projects that fall under improved facility infrastructure include renovating student restrooms and art rooms, replacing aging flooring and roofing, addressing water infiltration and stormwater issues, and upgrading mechanical systems such as boilers, plumbing, HVAC units and air-handling systems.

Updates to learning spaces and instructional technology include refreshing student Chromebooks, upgrading staff laptops, and replacing outdated servers, networks and firewall systems to help ensure secure and reliable access to digital learning tools.

In the area of athletic and play area improvements, the projects include renovating locker rooms, restrooms and press boxes, upgrading gym equipment and sound systems, and reconfiguring the football field and walking path at Harvey-Swanson Elementary.

“The board of education is taking a strategic, long-term approach to facility improvements by placing a zero-tax-rate increase bond proposal on the ballot as part of an ongoing plan,” said board president Rebecca Haynes. “With rising construction costs and continual need for school maintenance and upgrades, it is common practice for districts to strategically overlap bonds. The 2025 bond continues the work started with the 2021 bond, allowing the school district to complete critical projects wile maintaining the current tax rate for residents.”

More information about the upcoming bond proposal can be found at brandonschooldistrict.org, under the ‘Bond Proposal Info’ tab, which includes a comprehensive list of projects. Residents with questions can also call the district at 248-627-1800.