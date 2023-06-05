Brandon School District summer camps ready to roll

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Brandon School District summer camps are ramping up again for the summer.

“The district made a commitment to subsidize these camps using ESSER funds in order to enable as many students as possible to participate,” said Jan Ziesel, continuing education director and district chief financial officer. “Summer learning is great for both educational and social skills.”

The summer camps include Challenge Island, Camp Invention, Coding, Drama, Artist’s Apprentice, and Mad Science and are open to students currently in preschool-sixth grade.

“Last summer the district had 300 students at the various camps,” said Ziesel. “Many programs are led by the Brandon teachers, bringing familiarity to the students.”

All of the camps will be held at Brandon Middle School, 609 S. Ortonville Road, and free hot lunch will be provided Tuesday-Thursday beginning in July as part of the Brandon Food Service Summer Meals Program.

“Brandon School District will also once again offer their innovative hybrid tutoring program for elementary students,” said Ziesel. “The program is run by Brandon teachers. Small group sizes allow the teachers to individualize the program to meet the needs of all students.”

Latchkey will be available at the middle school before and after each camp. There will also be a new program this summer called the Bridge to Kindergarten program, which is eight days to experience what life will be like as a kindergartner for incoming kindergarten students.

For more information on camps, times and availability, visit community.brandonschooldistrict.org.