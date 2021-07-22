Brandon School District will be mask optional this fall

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

As of right now, Brandon Schools will be mask optional for summer school and the fall.

“Summer school programs will be mask optional for all of our buildings,” said Superintendent Dr. Karl Heidrich. “We’re expecting to continue mask optional for the fall, so that’s something that I would be addressing with the community and parents by early next week.”

Currently, the CDC recommends masks for indoors for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and that students remain 3 feet apart, but there is no requirement for back-to-school at the moment. However, there is a requirement for public transportation.

“Our school buses fall under that requirement at this point in time,” he said. “And that says that masks are required to be worn on school buses.”

A letter will be sent out to parents detailing that right now, the plan for fall is mask optional but that masks have to be worn on the school bus. There will be masks available on the buses for students who forget or lose their masks.

“It’s too early to tell if there’s changes in that CDC requirement between now and the start of school,” said Heidrich. “That’s six weeks away or so, and we don’t know what that looks like at that point.”

Heidrich stressed fluidity in operation, especially since there are currently no requirements from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services or from the Oakland County Health Department, which could change.

“It’s important that we try to operate as normal as possible for next year,” he said. “We do not have a choice for the bus. We do have a clear choice for how we operate our buildings for the fall.”