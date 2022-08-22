Brandon Schools names three new administrators

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — During the Monday night meeting of the Brandon Board of Education, superintendent Dan Gilbertson introduced three new administrators for the 2022-2023 school year.

Jesse Johnson, former Spartan defensive back Jesse Johnson, has been hired as the new athletic director, Dr. Jessica Cohen has been hired as the director of special education, and Chrissandra Padilla has been hired as director of early childhood programs. Previously, the athletic director was Chris Deines, who recently took a position as AD in Corunna, and the director of special education and early childhood programs was Diane Zedan, who retired this year.

“I would just like to say how happy I am to be here in this position and how excited I am to be a Blackhawk,” said Johnson. “I can’t wait to meet the community, athletes and families and see what we can accomplish going forward.”

Johnson was previously athletic director in Ovid-Elsie for two years, and was told of the position by Deines.

Cohen has been in education for 21 years, and has been an administrator for three years.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Blackhawk family as Director of special education, where the commitment to collaboration and excellence in education is evident,” she said. “I look forward to establishing a strong partnership between the community, families and our schools to ensure success for all students.”

The position previously held by Zedan was split into two positions after her retirement in an effort to have a focus on each program individually.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Padilla. “I’m really impressed so far with where the preschool stands.”

All three have already begun working in Brandon in recuperation for the 2022-2023 school year.