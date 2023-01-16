Brandon Teacher named VFW District Five Teacher of the Year

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Brian Moore, Brandon High School Teacher, has been named teacher of the year for the VFW District five.

“I think it’s special that one of the most respected organizations in the world takes the time to recognize teachers in their communities,” said Moore, who has been at BHS for 22 years. “I am proud to be a part of the Brandon High School staff with such wonderful colleagues, and I just happen to be the one who has been recognized.”

Moore was nominated by high school principal Dan Stevens, and won the teacher of the year award from the Ortonville VFW Post 582 in December. From there, he went on to districts and won district 5 on Jan. 8, which covers all of the VFW posts in Oakland and Macomb counties. Each VFW awards teachers at primary and secondary levels of education. This is the seventh year in a row that the VFW Post 582 had one of their teachers of the year go on the district, which encompasses 27 other VFW posts.

“It just goes to show you that Brandon schools has an exceptional faculty,” said VFW commander Dennis Hoffman. “We’ve had at least one teacher at districts for the last 7 years.”

The original award from VFW Post 582 came with a $100 check, which Moore donated back to the VFW. The prize from district five is $300.

“I can’t remember why I started teaching, but I think I have stayed in it because I have seen what so many teachers have done for my own kids that I want to do the same for others,” he said. “No two days are the same, and I enjoy all the laughing we do throughout the day.”