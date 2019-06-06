Brandon Township audit clean

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Monday night, Ken Palka of Pfeffer, Hanniford, Palka CPAs presented the township’s annual financial statements and auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018. The township board approved their audit with a 7-0 vote.

“As far as the financials go, the township is still in very good condition,” said Palka. “It had a very good year.”

According to the audit, the general fund revenues of $2,185,906 with expenditures of $1,895,266 increased the fund balance by $290,640. The total fund balance is $ 1,475,707, but $1.1 million is reserved for the Fire Department equipment that was approved for purchase. The township is purchasing a new tanker and pumper truck for the Brandon Fire Department.

“We were pleased that the audit report came back with showing that the township is in a good place financially,” said Supervisor Kathy Thurman.

The current fund balance is at 77 percent funded, meaning 77 percent of the township expenditures could be covered by the general fund.