Brandon Township Community Park Gazebo open

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — A new focal point for community events and gatherings is now open.

The Ortonville Lions Club and Ortonville Rotary Club teamed up with Brandon Township Parks and Recreation for a gazebo at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road.

The gazebo project which is located in the park’s Tree Library area, began about two years ago and was partially funded by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. The 32-by-32 feet structure, which includes benches provided by the Rotary Club, will be a center of activities including concerts, weddings and recitals.

“The gazebo was a wonderful project that really brought the community together,” said Kim Bishop, of the Ortonville Lions Club.

The Lions are proud to provide a host of services to the community including the amazing Kidsight vision screening program, Septemberfest beer tent and scholarships for Brandon High School seniors, added Bishop. In addition, the Lions assist local families who find their lives turned upside down due to tragedies such as fires.

“The gazebo project has been a community project,” said Jon Hug, Brandon Township Parks & Recreation director. “It’s a great addition to the park.”

The gazebo is open for rental, contact Brandon Township 248-627-4640.