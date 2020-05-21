Brandon Township Crime May 23

Property damage

At 9:31 a.m., on May 13, Brandon deputies responded to the 7000 block of Oak Hill Road for a report of accidental property damage. Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant who stated that the day prior, the rear window of his van was broken, though nothing was reported as taken from the vehicle. The nearby residence did not have a camera system, and there were no signs of an object that could have been thrown. Nothing had been seen or heard.

Assault

At 5:17 p.m., on May 16, Brandon deputies responded to a domestic assault. Deputies were informed by the neighbor that the back door was open and the victim was inside. Deputies approached the house and saw the front door was open. They made contact with the resident, who said his son had been pushing him around the living room. He said this is not the first time that his son had assaulted him and had been in jail for assaulting him, and that his son had left just before police arrived. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.

Emergency call

At 6:23 p.m., on May 17, Brandon deputies responded to an attempted suicide. The caller had stated she was feeling suicidal and had cut herself. Upon arrival, deputies found the caller alone in the residence with 8-10 minor cuts on her forearm. She was cooperative and was treated by EMS. A search of the residence revealed a broken razor in the bathroom. The caller was transported by Brandon Fire to McLaren-Pontiac for treatment.

Assault

At 8:40 p.m., on May 15, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies met with the resident, who stated he and his care giver were fighting. Deputies spoke with the caregiver, who stated that the resident had started throwing plates and silverware, and then was getting physical with the caregiver. She said she did not want to press charges and that the resident has outbursts of anger every so often. The case was forwarded to the detective bureau.