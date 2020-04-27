Brandon crime reports April 21

Family trouble

At 9:36, on April 21, Brandon deputies responded to a report of family trouble. Dispatch advised that the caller had reported that her nephew had been at her residence all afternoon causing problems and had shoved her around. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect, who refused to stand. Deputies confirmed with the complainant that he was her nephew and that he had physically shoved her. The suspect denied being aggressive with her and stated he was just playing around. He was placed under arrest for domestic violence and transported to Oakland County Jail where he was lodged without incident.

Missing person

At 6:55 p.m., on April 18, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a missing person. Deputies made contact with the manager of the residence, who stated that a resident had left around 4:15 and had not returned. She said he has done this many times in the past and usually goes to his mother’s house. Deputies checked the immediate area for him, but were unable to locate him. Dispatched contacted the police jurisdiction near the man’s mother’s house, who checked the residence and stated he was not there. He was classified as a missing person and the case remains open.

Domestic assault

At 7:51 p.m., on April 19, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. The victim came into the substation to state that her soon-to-be ex-husband had come to her house. She said they had a verbal agreement that he would come over on certain days to visit their children, and that he was intoxicated when he came over. She said she was getting ready to have dinner with the kids and he came to the table and told the children that she had been cheating on him. She said that he then went into the master bedroom and shut the door. She could hear him going through things in the room. She said he then came out and continued telling the kids she was cheating and has a new boyfriend. She said he then began to approach her, swearing at her. She began recording him, and he backed her into their child’s room and tried to take the phone from her. She said he picked her up and threw her into the wall, and that the kids were in the living room when it occurred, and that he went out to the living room and was telling the kids she was lying and nothing had occurred. She then told him to leave the house because it was not his scheduled day to be there. While speaking with her, deputies were informed that the suspect had been picked up in Orion Township for operating while intoxicated. A citation for domestic assault was issued and faxed to booking at Oakland County Jail.

Death

At 5:30 p.m., on April 18, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a sudden death in 3000 block of Hawthorne. Dispatch advised that the male at the residence had died and that his wife was on the scene. Upon arrival, deputies conversed with his wife, who stated that her husband suffered from COPD, bladder cancer and congestive heart failure.

Domestic assault

At 11:12 p.m., on April 16, Brandon deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim, who stated she and her husband were having drinks in the kitchen, and that there was a small amount of whiskey left in a bottle, so she drank the rest, and for reasons unknown to her, it set her husband off and he became very upset. She said they started arguing and he slapped her in the face several times, after which she went outside to calm down. When she went back inside to the bathroom, her husband followed her and grabbed her by the arms and started shaking her. She said she pulled away and he got her in a choke hold and started to strangle her. She said she was able to pull away and went to another room, which is when she called police and her husband left in his vehicle. She said he had never been physical with her in the past and that she believes he is stressed due to being laid off at the moment. She stated she only called for help to calm him down and she did not know where he would go. She said she did not wish to prosecute and refused medical treatment.

No gold

At 8:27 a.m., on April 15, Brandon deputies responded to the 2000 block of Cook Trail for a report of fraud. The victim stated he bought 4 gold coins from an ad on Craigslist and made two $3,100 payments through PayPal, though the coins he received turned out to not be pure gold. He stated he has an open complaint pending with PayPal and his bank.