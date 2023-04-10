Brandon Township Library parking lot renovation

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Starting on April 10, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., will undergo construction to the parking lot and sidewalk.

“We met with Allied Construction about the parking lot,” said Laura Fromwiller, director of the library. “They will begin the concrete on April 10. This will take a week or two, then the lot work will begin.”

From April 10 to approximately April 17, the parking lot will be open, but sidewalks will be closed. This means that there will be no dropbox use, no locker use, and the public entrance will be at the community room door unless there is a program, and then the entrance will be at the youth door on the side of the building.

Following that, the parking lot will be closed. There will be 10 marked spaces at the old Brandon Fletcher Intermediate School, the current Oakland County Sheriff’s Office training facility next door, for patrons. The public entrance will still be through the community room doors, and the dropbox and lockers will still not be available for use.

The library will be open for regular days and hours of services, browsing and computer use, but all scheduled programs and meetings will take place at 48 South St.

“Our Annex location for programs is 48 South S., next to Love of Local,” said Fromwiller. “We are in the read section with our own parking and entrance. Programs will take place there as scheduled. We will also have carts of books and other materials available for checkout.”

There will be signage directing patrons as to where to go for regular activity and programs.

“The lot is going to be beautiful when it is done, before June 2nd,” said Fromwiller. “And this will all be worth it.”

Anyone with questions can call the library at (248) 627-1460.