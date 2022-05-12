Brandon Township police calls increase, clearance rate high

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At the board meeting on Monday night, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Substation Commander Lt. Greg Glover gave his 2021 year-end report.

“Our calls for service for 2021, and when I say calls for service, that’s every dispatch call we receive, within the township and the village combined, we responded to 9,219 dispatch calls last year,” said Glover. “That’s a significant increase for us by 2,468 dispatch calls for the same staff. A lot of that had to do with the restrictions being lifted from COVID, seems like as soon as that started to ease up is kind of when everyone was out and about and back to normal and then some.”

Glover also said that traffic citations are down from 2020 to 1,018, which is due to traffic stop protocol changes due to COVID.

There were 12 arrests for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Those numbers are low in my opinion,” said Glover. “When I first came out here we were in the 30s and 40s for drunk drivers. Those numbers seem to be down quite a bit. Part of that, I think, is just being seen, as far as being out and about.”

The township clearance rate also rose this year, which keeps Brandon at one of the highest rates in the county. Brandon Township had a clearance rate of 72 percent, and the village of Ortonville had a clearance rate of 73 percent on the major cases that are monitored by the state and the FBI. The percentage comes from the number of cases that resulted in arrest or were exceptionally cleared.

“The township has one of the highest clearance rates in Oakland County, I didn’t think this number was even possible to be honest with you, but we had a 72 percent clearance rate on all major offenses. Those numbers are very high. 58 arrests out of 90 major incidents is quite high,” said Glover. “So between the township and the village, we had 142 offenses with 90 arrests and 13 exceptional clearances. Those numbers are almost off the charts.”

Glover said attributes the high percentage to the work-ethic of the officers assigned to the Brandon Substation.

“I worked undercover for almost 20 years, I know what it takes to put a case together and make an arrest, and if I have to go out with the guys, that’s what we do,” he said. “I’m proud of our staff assigned to the substation. With the clearance rate that we have, it just goes to show the work ethic out of the detectives and the patrolmen.”