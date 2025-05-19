Brandon Youth Mountain Bike Club

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — At 6 p.m., June 3 the BYMBC will meet in the Brandon High School student parking lot 1025 S. Ortonville Road for their first ride of the fall season. Brandon along with all sixth-12 grade area students are welcome to join.

The team competes in six Sunday fall races as part of the Michigan Scholastic Cycling Association. Practices are two-three days each week. Mountain bike, helmets and water bottles are required.

“We’re excited to welcome new riders and their families to our mountain bike club,” said Audrey Savoie, team parent representative. “This meeting is a great chance to learn more and get involved.”

The BYMBC meets at Holdridge CRAMBA Trailhead 13088 Hess Road, Holly and Addison Oaks County Park 1480 W. Romeo Road, Leonard. Contact: brandonridemtb@gmail.com