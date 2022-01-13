Brenda Evans

EVANS, BRENDA JOYCE of Ortonville, Michigan; died January 12, 2022. She was 80.

Brenda was born February 28, 1941 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Alexander and Maxine (nee: Edwards) Daniels. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne Evans whom she married in October of 1988 in Pontiac, Michigan; one son, Douglas Tyler who died in June of 2021; also preceded in death by one great grandchild, Jane Byard; she is survived by one daughter, Michele (Gary) Byard; five grandchildren, Justin (Jennifer) Tyler, Matthew Tyler, Kyle (Megan) Byard, Kelsey (Brian) Halvorson and Jacob Byard; eight great grandchildren. Brenda was a bookkeeper for many years. A member of the Edna Burton Senior Center where she enjoyed numerous activities. She loved the going to the casinos. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edna Burton Senior Center. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com