Brian Broecker

BROECKER, BRIAN DALE of Waterford, Michigan; Died October 6, 2022. He was 57.

Brian was born on August 25, 1965 in Pontiac, Michigan to Dale and Carol (nee: Uloth) Broecker. He was a 1983 Brandon High School graduate. Brian lived a life of hard work and great fun. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed his times with his friends and wasn’t shy in showing his love to his family or friends. Brian is survived by his sweet dog, Bailey; his parents, Dale and Carol Broecker; his sons, Bradley (Diane) Smith and Nicholas (fianceé Kaitlin) Smith; and Brian’s favorite shadow, his grandson, Hunter Smith. Brian is also survived by countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. with a gathering at the Ortonville Masonic Lodge 21 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross or a college fund for his grandson, Hunter Smith. Envelopes will be available. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.villagefh.com