Brian Eric Curylo

CURYLO, BRIAN ERIC of Ortonville, Michigan; died August 28, 2020.  He was 63.  Born May 8, 1957 in Trenton, Michigan to the late Thomas Stanley and Wilma Jewel (nee: Barnett) Curylo.  He is survived by 5 children, David (Stephanie) Utley, Jason (Lora) Utley, Eric (Lillian) Curylo, Amanda (William) McNeice and Sarah (Chris Colburn) Harkness; nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Aleena, Ryan, Kylie, Bailey, Levi, Hunter and Nolan; one sister, Kris (Jeff) Cady; two brothers, Mark (Debbie) Curylo and Steve Curylo.  Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing.  Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Pavilion at Crossman Park located behind the downtown area at Mill St. and South St.  Pastor David Gerber, officiating.  Interment will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery.  There is a 20-person limit at the cemetery.  Please plan on wearing a mask as they are required.  Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

