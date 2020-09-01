Brian Eric Curylo

CURYLO, BRIAN ERIC of Ortonville, Michigan; died August 28, 2020. He was 63. Born May 8, 1957 in Trenton, Michigan to the late Thomas Stanley and Wilma Jewel (nee: Barnett) Curylo. He is survived by 5 children, David (Stephanie) Utley, Jason (Lora) Utley, Eric (Lillian) Curylo, Amanda (William) McNeice and Sarah (Chris Colburn) Harkness; nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Aleena, Ryan, Kylie, Bailey, Levi, Hunter and Nolan; one sister, Kris (Jeff) Cady; two brothers, Mark (Debbie) Curylo and Steve Curylo. Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing. Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Pavilion at Crossman Park located behind the downtown area at Mill St. and South St. Pastor David Gerber, officiating. Interment will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery. There is a 20-person limit at the cemetery. Please plan on wearing a mask as they are required. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com