Brian Francis

FRANCIS, BRIAN STEPHEN of Goodrich, Michigan; died on August 7, 2022. He was 62. Brian was born on January 31, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to Stephen and Colleen (nee: Ryan) Francis. He is survived by five children, Stephen Francis, William Francis, Marigrace Francis, John Francis, and Mark Francis; his mother, Colleen Francis; five sisters, Maureen (Mark) Boseman, Kathleen (Scott) Bean, Patricia (Rocky) Walker, Eileen (Bob) Goble, Margaret (Sean) Cobb and Molly (Bryan) Tilley; two brothers, James (Mollie) Francis, and Michael (the late Holly) Francis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Brian was a born entertainer who was proud to spread cheer through Irish music performances in Ortonville and beyond. He enjoyed spending time with his family, making music, and watching the Detroit Tigers. He leaves behind a legacy of joy through humor and art. A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be Wednesday August 31, 2022 at 11:00 at St. Anne Catholic Church (825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville). Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Family will receive friends from 10 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com