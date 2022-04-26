LEE, Brian Spencer.; of Ortonville; entered life October 7, 1968; entered eternal life April 21, 2022 at the age of 53.

Beloved husband of Jackie; Proud father of Alyssa (Ryan) Pauley, Kaylin (William III) Adams & Nick (Kristen) Hubbard; loving grandpa “papa” of William IV, Jack Spencer, Brenna, Logan & Harrison; cherished son of Carolyn Austin; preceded in death by his father Tom Lee. Brian was an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy and was most recently working at the Waterford Circuit Court. He was a proud active member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Unknown to many, Brian enjoyed collecting and had gathered several different keepsakes that were special to him throughout his life; whether it be his coins, stamps or even passports. He was one of the kindest and most sincere souls you could ever meet and was truly an example of what it means to have a servant’s heart. Brian made it an objective of his every morning to bring a smile to those who’s paths he would cross during his day. His genuine and compassionate presence will be greatly missed by his many family, friends and colleagues. A Funeral Service was held Thursday April 28. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made to the family for their support, by means of their GoFundMe link, which can be found on his online guestbook at www.wintfunerahome.com.