Brian Schwartz

SCHWARTZ, BRIAN LEVI of Lapeer, Michigan; died suddenly June 25, 2021. He was 75.

Brian was born September 5, 1945 in Escanaba, Michigan to the late Lloyd and Margaret (nee: Feathers) Schwartz. He is survived by six children, Cynthia Schwartz, Brian (Amy) Schwartz, Tabethia (Milt) Tiseo-Shell, Donna (Joe) Szymanski, Maryanne Zorkott and Nina Schwartz; also survived by eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren; his cousin, Emily; he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Elaine and Genie. Brian was a member of the Ashlar Masonic Lodge #91 F & AM and a Shriner. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com