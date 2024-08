Bubbles the Blind Beagle of Otisville rode into the Good Times in Goodrich Car Show earlier this month on a 1954 Mini Chevrolet 3100. Owner Stacie Elliott visits area schools with the message just because you have a disability, doesn’t mean you can’t live a normal life. Next stop for Bubbles is ‘Back to the Bricks’ last weekend in Flint. bubblestheblindbeagle.org Photo: Patrick McAbee.