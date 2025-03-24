Bringing in the wreaths

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp. — It’s been just over five years that a day to remember veterans nationwide moved a little closer to home when a group of scouts teamed up with Ortonville VFW Post 586 to recognize those who served.

On March 15, a total of about 25 volunteers representing the Ortonville VFW, Brandon Care Bears and the Brandon High School National Honor Society gathered to collect more than 500 wreaths from veteran’s at Ortonville and Seymour Lake cemeteries. The wreaths are placed each December as part of the Wreaths Across Ortonville project to honor local veterans. “I’m proud and very honored to be part of this community and their support of the VFW and veterans,” said Dennis Hoffman, Ortonville VFW Commander.

