BTPL now certified a sensory-inclusive location

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville— The Brandon Township Public Library is officially certified as a sensory-inclusive location by KultureCity.

“As the library continues to evolve and focus on creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for all visitors, this certification marks another significant step toward that goal,” said Library Director Laura Fromwiller. “Our entire team has been trained and equipped to foster an inclusive atmosphere at every level. We’re committed to going above and beyond to support inclusivity within our community.”

KultureCity, founded in 2014, collaborates with venues nationwide to promote acceptance and inclusion for individuals with sensory needs and unique abilities.

Visitors of the BTPL who may feel overwhelmed but sensory stimuli during their visit can request sensory bags, which includes noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads. Additionally, there is a designated quiet zone is available.

As part of the certification, library staff received training to recognize and respond to guests with sensory needs and to appropriately manage situations involving sensory overload. Conditions that can contribute to sensory overload or difficulty with sensory regulation include autism, dementia, PTSD, and others, and they affect approximately one in four people.

In addition to the certification, the BTPL has received a $20,000 grant. They were selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association.

The grant will help the library install ADA-compliant door openers on the public restrooms, to ensure people with mobility challenges no longer face a challenge.

“It is important to provide a library that is free of barriers to our community,” said Fromwiller. “We strive to welcome all abilities, and we are grateful for ALA’s Transforming Communities Grant, which will help us to provide inclusive entry for our restrooms to ensure independence and safety.”

The library staff will also take an online course as part of the grant about how to lead conversations, and they will host a Balance Clinic in partnership with IvyRehab of Ortonville, which will include a community conversation with residents about mobility and physical barriers.