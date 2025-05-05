BTPL now in tune for youth thanks to grant

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The Brandon Township Public Library received a $15,000 grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, which they used to purchase a new ADA-compliant picnic table, install a new door from the youth department to the children’s garden, and purchase four outdoor percussion instruments.

The instruments were installed at the library by the Ortonville Department of Public Works.

“We are tremendously grateful to the Michigan Arts and Culture Council for the generous grant, to our Implementation Manager Shauna Quick for her hard work in writing the grant, and to Bob, Aaron and Paul from the DPW for installing the instruments,” said Library Director Laura Fromwiller. “This is a project we have wanted to do for a few years, and it is very exciting to have it all come together with everyone’s help. The kids are going to love it.”

The Michigan Arts and Culture Council’s goal is to have communities celebrate creative expression and for every person to have access to or to participate in arts and cultural experiences.

“With the new musical instruments, ADA-accessible table, and improved garden access, we’re making joyful, artistic experiences available to all children and families in our community, regardless of ability,” said Implementation Manager Shauna Quick. “It’s about building a space where every person can play, explore and feel like they belong.”