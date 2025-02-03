BTPL receives 2025 Nonprofit Excellence award

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Holly — The Brandon Township Public Library has won the 2025 Nonprofit Excellence Award from the North Oakland Regional Chamber Association. They received the award at the first dinner and awards night hosted on Jan. 25.

“This award affirms we are succeeding in connecting to the community and supporting our local businesses and organizations, which is an important objective in the library’s strategic plan,” said Brandon Township Public Library Director Laura Fromwiller. “We are excited to have the North Oakland Regional Chamber Association in Ortonville, and I look forward to seeing its membership grow. We are honored to be chosen and will continue to support the Chamber in any way we can.”

The Nonprofit Excellence Award is given to a member 501c3 organization that demonstrates excellence in providing a service to the community, and/or in advocating, enabling and empowering under-served, unrepresented or disadvantaged populations in the area, or benefiting the broader community.

The BTPL was chosen by the awards committee as a recognized leader in providing innovative programming, responsive community services and robust loan collections.

“Serving a population of over 15,000 residents, the library circulates approximately 125,000 items annually,” said Richard Kinnamon, North Oakland Regional Chambers Association CEO. “Not only does the library provide access to printed and digital assets, it is also a hub for a variety of events and enrichment for all ages. From story time readings for babies and toddlers, movie nights and adult board game events to a comforting place to connect with peers in a support group, the Brandon Township Public Library and its staff design inclusive, thoughtful opportunities for the community to participate.”

Library Board member Cheryl Gault and Fromwiller were present to accept the award.