Business opens:Willow Pointe of Ortonville

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville-Cut flowers and more once again in the village.

On May 1, Atlas Township residents Frank and Deb Cook opened, Willow Pointe of Ortonville, 425 S Ortonville Road continuing tradition of almost 50 years.

“We opened before Mother’s Day and we’ve been busy,” said Frank. “Our renovations and updates will continue, we’re honored to carry on the history of the local business.”

Herb and Grace Geisler purchased the more than 150-year-old Willow Pointe building in 1973. At that time couple had about 1,800 square feet of space and room to grow. The Geisler’s added on to the building over the years, and the store is now 4,000 square feet, with six rooms on the lower level and four on the upper level. They retired about five years ago.

“The legacy will continue,” said Frank. “The community has responded very well to Willow Pointe, we’ve had a lot of encouragement from our customers since we’ve opened. We are happy to be a part of the area and continue this business.”

From antiques to home decor to candles Willow Pointe of Ortonville is the platform to showcase local artists, barn quilts and a fresh flower designers on staff.

“Our goal is to make Willow Pointe of Ortonville eclectic and fun to walk through,” said Frank. “We have many more products on the way just in time for Father’s Day and graduations. There’s plenty of space here and we are growing one room at a time.”

Michigan products include Traverse City-based Cherry Stop along with North Country Candy and Gifts of Alpena. (248) 627-4340

willowpointeflorist.com