Businesses adapt to COVID concerns

By David Fleet

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-On Monday morning Quinten Cook was busy.

“We’re doing our best,” said Cook, the fourth generation at Cook’s Farm Dairy, 2950 East Seymour Lake Road. “We’ve ramped-up production of our milk to keep everyone supplied. Now we are bottling more often. We just want to reach out and communicate with the public to let them know we’re open and have product.”

A unique feature of Cook’s Farm Dairy is a drive up window, which during these days of social distancing methods to help protect people from the COVID-19 disease, along with food store shortages added to a steady stream of customers that stopped by the township farm. The dairy store also supplies hamburger, ice cream along with other products.

“For March we have been much busier,” he said. “We’re keeping up and are very appreciative of the support for local businesses and our cows that produce the milk products here. We are finding people are traveling 30-40 miles to come to Cooks for our products.”

Customers at Bueche’s Food World, 400 S. Ortonville Road, Groveland Township were steady.

“We are kind of in uncharted territory,” said Joe Dore, Bueche’s Food World manager. “Our staff has worked hard and we’ve had a lot of compliments from our customers for keeping our shelves stocked. We are also following the news and what the government recommends regarding the safety of our customers and staff, with regard to food handling.”

Following the closing of Goodrich and Brandon school district on March 13, Dore said some students are available to help out at the store.

“Students are doing class work online now, so they are coming back and working here,” he said. “Are getting a few student-employees coming back and it’s helping.”

Dore said please be patient with Bueches as they are striving to keep the supply chain moving.

“We are evaluating our hours everyday and well make adjustments along with the needs of our customers,” he said. “We are seeking out more suppliers and working to meet the demand.”

On Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a sweeping executive order to temporarily close dine-in services at all bars and restaurants while also shutting down theaters, fitness centers and various other public spaces in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.The order went into effect 3 p.m., March 16. Residents are urged to use carry out or delivery options, but won’t be allowed to eat at the establishments.

Cranberries Cafe, 10250 Hegel Road, Goodrich is open for carry out and delivery within a 10 mile radius. Call ahead for pick up.

“We started curb side on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day with our corned beef and cabbage dinners and the response was overwhelming,” said Patty Plant, owner. “Everyone was so patient and kind. We are concerned but hoping and praying for the best. We are taking this day by day—this too will pass.”

John’s Steakhouse & Pizzera, 8038 S. State Road, Goodrich also remains open for pick up.

“Our business is not as good as before our dinning room was closed, but we’re getting business,” said Joe Schoenemann, general manager and executive chef. “The traffic number on M-15 is really down, so we really understand. The customers are very appreciative and are tipping very well. Everyone is in good spirits and pulling together in this tough time. We all need to stick together. Many of the food stores are wiped out—so customers are stopping in. John’s Steakhouse & Pizzera has a free kids menu 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Call ahead for pickup.