Byron Taylor

Byron Kelly Taylor of Grand Blanc, age 65, died Friday October 29, 2021 at his residence.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm Thursday November 11, 2021 at Hansen Funeral Home Groves Chapel, Downtown Davison, Fr. Andrew A. Czajkowski officiating. Family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 1:00 pm Thursday November 11, 2021 until time of services. Those desiring may make contributions in Kelly’s memory to the Genesee County Humane Society or Lorna Taylor.

Kelly was born in Pontiac Michigan on November 24, 1955 the son of the late Conley and Ann (Cooke) Taylor and has resided in the Ortonville area in his early years and Atlas Township the last thirty-five years. He was a graduate of Brandon High School Class of 1973 and later was joined in marriage to Lorna O’Dell. Kelly was an avid outdoorsman and truly loved hunting and fishing. He proudly served his country in the US Military. His love for animals led him to his hobby farming for many years. He had been employed in the building trades and was a proud member of Carpenter Local 1234.

He leaves the love of his life and wife of forty-three years Lorna, son Chad (Mandy) Squier, and his loving grandsons; Bradley Squier and Cameron Squier. He also leaves his siblings; Keith (Barb) Taylor, Sherry (Jim) Pierce, Kim (Chuck) Trese, Connie (Phil) Patterson, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, great niece Izabelle, great nephew Ayden, and his father-in-law Richard O'Dell.