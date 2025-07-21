Canadian wildfire smoke returns this summer

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spread across the skies across much of the Great Lakes including The Citizen readership area.

Meteorologist Dave Cook of the weather service’s office in Oakland County’s White Lake Township said over the past two years, the smoke from the Canadian wild fires have especially impacted the Oakland County area of Michigan.

“We’ve had several rounds of smoke over the past two summers,” said Cook. “The orange colored sky in the evening is due to the smoke held in the atmosphere.”

Cook said, the smoke may dim the sun and create colorful sunrises and sunsets. Where smoke is the thickest and reaching the surface, reduced visibility, and a campfire smell may be evident at times. The smoke will also create air quality issues at times, mainly for sensitive groups.

According to the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning Canadian wildfire smoke lingered across portions of southeastern Michigan. Light surface winds organize out of the south eventually slowly push the plume toward the north. Smoke concentrations improve which leads to an eventual recovery.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an alert for elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels, primarily due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Wildfire smoke can cause respiratory irritation (coughing, wheezing, throat irritation), and worsen existing heart and lung conditions. Individuals with heart or lung conditions, older adults, pregnant people, and children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of smoke. People should limit outdoor activities, especially strenuous ones, and stay indoors with windows closed, especially if they are in a sensitive group.