Career Day and the Positivity Project

Recently I was asked to participate in the career day programs at the local elementary schools, both of which are coming up this week on April 22 at Oakwood Elementary and April 24 at Harvey-Swanson Elementary.

I love career days, both as a participant but also as a community reporter. It always fascinates me when I get to see kids ask questions of various career professionals and how they react to the different jobs they get to hear about. For some kids, this is the first time they’ve heard that some of these careers exist, and I’ve always loved seeing kids learn something new.

In preparation for this year’s career day, one of the principals sent me a welcome letter explaining that the students have been hard at work with the HAWK traits and the Positivity Project character traits all year and that the students would love to see how they apply to our career fields.

For anyone who doesn’t know, the Positivity Project emphasizes 24 character strengths: perseverance, integrity, enthusiasm, love, kindness, social intelligence, appreciation of beauty and excellence, gratitude, optimism, humor, purpose, self-control, prudence, humility, forgiveness, leadership, fairness, teamwork, perspective, love of learning, open-mindedness, curiosity, creativity and bravery.

The HAWK traits stand for Have Respect, Act Responsibly, Work Together and Keep Safe. Both programs are part of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) at Brandon Schools. When I explained all this to my husband, he looked at me as if I had two heads. It is incredible the amount of things you learn as a reporter that some people have never thought about. It also just goes to show how much work is done in a school district to educate the whole child.

But all of this had me thinking about which parts of the HAWK traits and the Positivity Project apply to me and my job. I thought I’d highlight a few as I prepare for career day.

Curiosity: There’s a quote from Diane Sawyer that says, “If you’re curious, you’ll probably be a good journalist because we follow our curiosity like cats.”

Little known fact about me, I have probably 70-100 sticky notes on my office wall at home with quotes from journalists or writers to help inspire me when I’ve got writers block, so I thought of this quote right away. It’s true, one of the most important parts of being a journalist is being curious. We ask questions of people for news and feature stories alike. Curiosity helps us to tell a complete story since we ask a question for anything we want to know.

Teamwork: We are a team at View Newspaper Group, and we have to work like one. My call log on my phone has more calls in and out to co-workers than anyone else. We’re a communications business, we want to communicate. When I have an advertising tip, I call our advertising manger Eric Lewis right away. When someone else has a news tip, they call me or my editor David Fleet. When something cool is happening in the community, we make sure to call our photographer Patrick McAbee so he can get a photo. We all have to be on the same page and thinking about the various people in our group, since we’re all working towards a common goal of providing community news to our communities.

Integrity: The job of a journalist is to tell the truth. However that looks, if it’s the truth of a news story, the truth of an event, or the truth that someone in the community did something incredible. It’s important for us to have integrity so that our readers trust us.

Gratitude: I end almost every email, text and phone call with ‘Thanks!’ and I am not exaggerating. This is a true story, I had a friend think I was mad at her because my texts were so straight forward, and I had to explain to her that I wasn’t mad, I just text so much for my job that they all sound like an email.

But when I say thanks, I mean it. I appreciate each and every person I talk to on a daily basis for the work that they do and for taking time out of their day to answer my question or help me with something. Even if it’s part of their job, I still thank them. A little gratitude goes a long way.

Love of learning: I recently saw a quote that said “When you talk, you only repeat the stuff you know. When you listen, you learn something new.”

I did see that quote on the side of a garbage truck as I was driving to work, which felt like an odd place to see it, but I think it applies to this.

We listen all the time. We’re constantly listening to people we’re interviewing or in meetings or just listening to each other. And that allows us to learn every single day. To do something every single day, you have to love it.

While I can find a way to apply every single one of those Positivity Project traits to my job, I think those are some of the most important. And I can’t wait to tell the kids about them for career day.