Carl Veihl

Carl Sterling Veihl, 72, Ortonville MI, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022 after a valiant fight with cancer.

He was born in Cheboygan, MI on Aug. 17, 1949 to the late William and Irene (nee. Sherman) Veihl.

Carl grew up in the Clio area, but his heart was always in Onaway, MI.

He is survived by his wife, Tina. He is also survived by his children, Chris Veihl, Joni (Ron) Main and Matt (Dana) Veihl; his step-children Sarah (Donavon) Chaney and Shana Burm; and one brother, Chip Veihl.

He loved his grandkids Gracelyn (Dalton) Reed, Carson Main, Nathan, Floyd, Vivian, Evelyn, Frances, Makenzie and Emily. And his great-grandkids, Everleigh and Layne.

Carl was a navy veteran. He served on the Saratoga and the Independence. He was retired from General Motors.

He loved working in his yard and garden. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was loved by many and will be truly missed.

He will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery on M-68 in Tower, MI on July 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow.