Carol Ayala

Ayala, Carol Jean. She was born Carol Jean Garner (9/12/47 –
9/1/25)
Carol graduated from Brandon High School in 1965. She then
married and raised two surviving sons, Stephen (Tina) Ayala and
Jared (Angie) Ayala (Sr). She is also survived by five
grandchildren; Jasmine Ayala, Noah Ayala, Jared Ayala (Jr),
Alexandria Mercado and Rodolfita Moya. As well as one great
grandchild, Myra Harper.
Carol was a successful homemaker, an excellent cook, enjoyed
travel and family visits with distant relatives.
At the family’s request, no visitation or services will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South
Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To leave a condolence, please visit;
www.VillageFH.com
Ayala, Carol Jean. She was born Carol Jean Garner (9/12/47 –