Carol Ayala

Ayala, Carol Jean. She was born Carol Jean Garner (9/12/47 –

9/1/25)

Carol graduated from Brandon High School in 1965. She then

married and raised two surviving sons, Stephen (Tina) Ayala and

Jared (Angie) Ayala (Sr). She is also survived by five

grandchildren; Jasmine Ayala, Noah Ayala, Jared Ayala (Jr),

Alexandria Mercado and Rodolfita Moya. As well as one great

grandchild, Myra Harper.

Carol was a successful homemaker, an excellent cook, enjoyed

travel and family visits with distant relatives.

At the family’s request, no visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South

Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To leave a condolence, please visit;

www.VillageFH.com