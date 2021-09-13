Carrie Blodgett

Carrie Jayne Blodgett; age 65 of Oxford.

Adored wife of Dan Blodgett; loving and devoted mother of Justin King, Joshua (Penny Monk) King, Sara Blodgett and James (Abigail) Blodgett; proud grandmother of Adelaide; daughter-in-law of Carolee Gray and Susanne (the late J. Daniel) Blodgett; sister-in-law of Rebecca (James) Knight, Cathryn (Charles Gephardt) Blodgett, and Joe (Joanne) King; aunt of Annalee and Jeremy; great-aunt of Marlowe. Also survived by her former husband Kelly King.

Carrie was fastidious in note-taking & organization, and worked “as for the Lord” in all she did. She was the humble bedrock in the law office where she worked for nearly 3 decades.

Carrie enjoyed cooking & gardening, and had an unending awe and appreciation for the beauty of God’s creation.

Carrie quietly held a love for everyone. Some, such as her family and church “small group”, she loved deeply. And her two, sons she loved fiercely.

To those blessed to have known her, Carrie was the epitome of a beautiful soul.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 – 11:00 a.m. at LakePoint Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Rd., Oxford, MI. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.