Catherine ‘Connie’ Perris, age 80, of Lenoir, North Carolina, formerly of Ortonville, passed away Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019.

She was born November 17, 1939 in Alcona County, MI to the late Howard and Marie Brown. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Butch Brown; two sisters, Bonnie and Kim Brown; one son, John Perris; and one granddaughter Natalie Perris.

Perris was a longtime owner of A&W of Ortonville, until 2007 when she moved to Texas, then later to North Carolina. She was a very generous member of the community. She will be remembered for her witty sense of humor and generous, giving nature. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and watching sports -especially the Lions.

Survived by two daughters Debra (Robert) Clement of Lenoir, NC, and Nicole Perris of Ortonville; One daughter-in-law Diane Perris of Goodrich; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and her best friend of over 40 years Rick Finley.

