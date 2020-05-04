Chalk it up

Goodrich-Say it in chalk.

On May 7-8, the community is encouraged to get outdoors and join others worldwide who are communicating unity through chalk art messages.

Village resident Angie Adamec, said three sidewalk areas, Reid Elementary, the village downtown, and the bike path between the village and the high school are great locations to share in chalk.

“Of course we want us all to use social distancing by choosing your own time to create,” she said.

“Let’s reach out to everyone in our Village and show we are not alone,” said Adamec. We have a village full of friends and neighbors who are all in this together. Share your positive thoughts and wishes so it will help others. Hint: Mother’s Day chalk art would be very appreciated by moms.”

“Bring your own chalk if you can, but there will also be a supply of available new chalk,” said Adamec.

Chalk will be available at Reid school gym entrance stairway, downtown on bench near Cranberries and the bike path garden bench half way between village and high school.

