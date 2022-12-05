Changes in leadership at Goodrich Schools

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich—There’s changes at the top.

On Monday night the Goodrich Board of Education voted 7-0 to accept the resignation of Superintendent Wayne Wright and hire high school principal Mike Baszler as his replacement effective Jan. 31, 2023.

At the same time that Wright was brought in as interim, the Board of Education began work on a future succession plan for the office of the superintendent.

Travis McDowell, current high school assistant principal will then replace Baszler. McDowell, had served since November 2019.

“Mr. Wright was pulled out of retirement in July 2019 to serve our district in an interim capacity,” said Greg Main, board president. “In March 2020, Covid impacted our nation, world and public education as we know it, this board is grateful for Mr. Wright’s strong leadership, decisiveness and guidance.”

“Mr. Wright has brought back to this district a much needed level of professionalism, while keeping it academically and fiscally strong. Mr. Wright never saw his role as interim, from day one he added to the fabric of the community and has stayed longer then any of the last seven superintendents.”

In June 2019, the school board of education approve Wright as an interim superintendent.

The one-year contract was effective July 1 until June 30, 2020. The decision followed the resignation on June 30 of district superintendent Ryan Relken. Then in June 2020 Wright’s contract was renewed for two years in June 2020.

“Thank you to the Goodrich School Board and community for all the support I had over the past three years,” said Wright. “This board has been tremendous. This is my 48th year in education and 18th year as superintendent. Going through Covid was the most difficult time I’ve every seen in my life. I still enjoyed every bit. I’m leaving behind a tremendous staff both teaching, administrative and support. When I left the county in 2003 Goodrich was one of the two districts I’d come back for.”

Prior to coming to Goodrich, Wright served at Montrose Community Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, athletic director, as well as director of finance, athletics, human resources, and assistant superintendent. From 2003-2010 he was superintendent at Birch Run Schools with an enrollment of 1,849 and Lake Fenton Schools from 2010-2017. He also served as an interim superintendent at Montrose schools in 2019. During his tenure in the district, Wright navigated through the Covid pandemic and lead a $20 million bond package approved by voters in May 2020.

Wright earned a Bachelors Degree in Education with minors in Mathematics major and Biology from Central Michigan University. He completed a Masters Degree in School Administration also from CMU. From 1972-1994 he served in the Michigan Army National Guard and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

In June 2017, the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to extend a contract for Michael J. Baszler as high school principal.

Baszler, an Atlas Township resident, had been principal at Birch Run High School, Progressive High School and Birch Run Early College Program since 2007.

Baszler replaced long-time high school principal David St. Aubin, who retired in May 2017.

A 1995 Cheboygan High School graduate and the son of educators, Baszler earned a bachelor of arts degree from Alma College and a master of education—educational leadership from Saginaw State University. He later earned an educational administration specialist degree from the University of Nebraska—Kearney.

Baszler taught English and social studies at Farwell High School and was an English and physical education teacher and assistant principal at Croswell-Lexington Middle School prior to his 10 year stint in the Birch Run School District. Michael and Danielle have three children in the district, Avery, Brady and Hadley.

Birch Run High School is located in Saginaw County with a ninth through 12th grade enrollment of about 600 students. In comparison, Goodrich High School enrolls about 760 students.

Assistant Principal Travis McDowell will step into the role as Principal of Goodrich High School and Jesse Nardizzi, a 20 year veteran Goodrich teacher will serve as assistant principal.