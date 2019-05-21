Charles Beach

BEACH, CHARLES HERBERT of Ortonville; died May 16, 2019. He was 76.

Born on January 26, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Robert C. and Elanor M. (nee: Snover) Beach. Charlie was longtime well driller in Ortonville. He built and flew his own remote control airplanes and enjoyed shooting skeet and trap. He was very recognized at Ken’s Coney as many thought he had his own seat at the counter. He is survived by three children, Kelly (Rodney) Mateyak, Edye (Frank) Deluca and Eric (Kim) Beach; four siblings, Jeanie, Dawn, Gwen and Gary; also survived by several grandchildren and many great grandchildren; his good friend Ron Stiles; he was preceded in death by one son, Todd Beach. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE Memorial contributions may be made thru Crowdfunding at www.villagefh.com to help with expenses. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com