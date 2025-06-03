Charles Murray

Charles Andrew Murray, 82, of Ortonville, Michigan passed away peacefully on June 1, 2025. Chuck was born in Cumberland, Maryland to Charles and Marian Murray in 1942. After spending his early years in Hagerstown and Chewsville, Maryland, Chuck moved to Niles, Michigan when he was in the 8th grade. He later moved to Utica his senior year where he attended Utica High School. Unbeknownst to Chuck, he went to high school with the love of his life, Jacqulyn Petree, but they didn’t start dating until later. Chuck and Jackie were married on October 30, 1965.

Chuck attended Lawrence Technological University. After graduating, he worked as an Electrical Engineer. Chuck decided to make a career change into sales, until he was recruited by Chrysler to become their Manager of Material Engineering for Chrysler Parts Division. After leaving Chrysler, Chuck spent the remainder of his career in technical sales until retiring in 2010.

Outside of work, Chuck was an avid bow hunter. He also had a passion for fishing, which he taught to his granddaughters, on the shores of Bald Eagle Lake, as soon as they were old enough to hold a fishing rod. Chuck beamed with pride at the mention of his two granddaughters, Sarah and Alicia. He took an active role in their lives by attending every choir concert, dance recital, grandparent’s day at school and A Cappella performance over the years.

Chuck found an everlasting joy in music. He taught himself to play the guitar, spent many years singing in the church choir and in 1995 started singing barbershop. Chuck was a member of several local barbershop chapters, as well as singing bass for several quartets.

Chuck was also an active member in the community. He was President of the local Rotary Club, a mentor for Junior Achievement, he co-chaired a youth mentorship committee for the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance Program, and co-chaired the Brandon Twp. Library Millage Restoration Committee.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Jackie; daughter Melissa (Mike) Ringwood, son Todd Murray, brother Don (Cindy) Murray, two granddaughters, Sarah and Alicia, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 6, 2025, 11:00 AM with an instate time of 10:00 AM at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Inurnment Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial donations in Chuck’s honor may be made to the Pontiac Big Chief Chorus 4575 Motorway, Waterford, MI 48328. Kindly Keep Chuck and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com