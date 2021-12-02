Chester ‘Chet’ La Tocha

LA TOCHA, CHESTER PETER “CHET” of Ortonville, Michigan; died on November 30, 2021. He was 74.

Chet was born April 1, 1947 in Levering, Michigan to the late Chester P. and Wanda (nee: Maylowski) La Tocha, Sr. He is survived by one brother, Elmer (Sally) La Tocha; two sons, Joseph Cato and Jason (Amy Bivins) Beckman; dear friends, Donald and Molly Sherman, Rob and Dianne Combs and Adele Garner. Chet retired from Pontiac Motor Division. He was a member of the NRA and rode with the Matadors. He loved to ride his motorcycle often with no destination in mind. Friends may visit on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will be 1:00 p.m Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bliss Township Cemetery, Levering, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #108 130 E. Drahner Road, Oxford, MI 48371. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com