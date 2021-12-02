Chester ‘Chet’ La Tocha

By on No Comment

LA TOCHA, CHESTER PETER “CHET” of Ortonville, Michigan; died on November 30, 2021. He was 74.

Chet was born April 1, 1947 in Levering, Michigan to the late Chester P. and Wanda (nee: Maylowski) La Tocha, Sr.  He is survived by one brother, Elmer (Sally) La Tocha; two sons, Joseph Cato and Jason (Amy Bivins) Beckman; dear friends, Donald and Molly Sherman, Rob and Dianne Combs and Adele Garner.  Chet retired from Pontiac Motor Division.  He was a member of the NRA and rode with the Matadors.  He loved to ride his motorcycle often with no destination in mind.  Friends may visit on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan.  Interment will be 1:00 p.m Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bliss Township Cemetery, Levering, MI.  In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #108 130 E. Drahner Road, Oxford, MI 48371.  Envelopes are available at the funeral home.  To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com

Chester ‘Chet’ La Tocha added by on
View all posts by Shelby Stewart →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.