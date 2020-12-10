Christmas Miracle Boxes delivered

By David Fleet

All year round thousands of America’s military continue to serve in difficult and dangerous locations worldwide.

“It’s tough to be away from home, but the holidays are especially difficult for our service men and women,” said Louise Downs, founder and president of The Desert Angel. “The pandemic has halted any gatherings for our traditional Hometown Hero Packing Party we use to recognize those serving by sending a little bit of home their way, but those Miracle Boxes for Christmas are still available.

The boxes are named in honor of Army Pfc. Joe Miracle of Ortonville, who died in Afghanistan on July 5, 2007.

Do-it-yourself Miracle Box Kits are also available for a random service person. Just gather items during regular Christmas shopping, fill the box provided by The Desert Angel and take it to the post office.

So far this year, about 1,000 Miracle boxes, which included small items such as candy, beef jerky and socks have been distributed to deployed troops. The Oakland County Sheriff Office, the Edna Burton Senior Center and Desert Angels have made and filled Christmas Stockings to go in the care package/Miracle Boxes.

“Currently we have a unit out of Selfridge Air National Guard Base deployed in harm’s way,” said Downs. “Many of the troops from Selfridge are from Michigan.”

If you would like to pack a box to send to our military for holidays or if you know of someone deployed who would like to receive a Miracle Box, contact Louise@thedesertangel.org

Louise Downs, founder and president of The Desert Angel started the box packing project in October 2001.