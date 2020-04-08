Church column: What’s so special about celebrating Easter anyway?

I would like to begin this weekend article by thanking so many of you for your thoughts and prayers for myself and many in our church who have been impacted by the recent coronavirus. Many of you have reached out with kind words and prayers on our behalf. We are doing well and longing for the day when our church can gather again. For the time being, we are broadcasting our services through our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This weekend will hold a special place in the hearts of believers all over the world. We will be celebrating two of the most important events on the Christian calendar, Good Friday and Easter. These special days are paramount in the life and future hope of the believer. Why must we do this each year? What’s so special about celebrating Easter anyway? Celebrations cause us to remember those important events that shape who we are. Birthdays, Anniversaries, and days of remembrance all cause us to look back at those moments in time we do not want to forget. For the believer, the events we remember this weekend, have changed course of human history and we must never forget. Even though our celebrations will look much different than years past, they may look very similar to the first Easter many years ago. That first Easter morning was not filled with Easter baskets, new outfits, peeps, or Easter eggs; for those who knew Jesus, it was filled with fear, doubt, and confusion, that is, until Jesus appeared to his disciples who were, you guessed it, huddled in a house together. Luke chapter 24 gives the story of that first Easter, I would encourage you to read that passage today. We rejoice in the fact that once the disciples were reassured, once they put aside their fears and doubts, and once they saw the nail prints in His hands and feet (John 20:24-31), they believed; and that belief changed the world! The resurrection of Jesus left such a mark on His followers that 10 of His 12 disciples are believed to have died a martyr’s death. Given the chance to deny His power and His resurrection or face death, they willingly chose death. This is a true testament to the fact that the resurrection was a life-changing and actual event. In His death, Jesus defeated the sting and power of death for us (I Corinthians 15:55). In His resurrection, He offers eternal life to all who call on His name.

Not only did Jesus defeat death and sin, but He defeated fear and hopelessness. Because of His resurrection, He now offers hope for the hopeless, and peace to the fearful. This is a message many need to hear today. I read a recent article that said in some areas of the country, suicide prevention call centers and crisis intervention hotlines have seen a dramatic increase in the last few weeks. The isolation and fear have taken their toll on society. What is the answer to our longing for peace? The answer is to have a relationship with the one who displayed His power over our greatest enemy by his resurrection, Jesus Christ.

Even though we’ve been surrounded by sickness, death, and heartache, life and peace can be yours. Recent events have caused many of us to rethink and reevaluate our priorities in life. This Easter, many of us will make new traditions and new memories; but the greatest thing you can do this weekend is to receive new life that is offered by the one who conquered death. Christ can make you whole again, He can give eternal life in heaven to all who call on His name, wouldn’t you like to do that today?

First Baptist Church of Goodrich wants to be a blessing to those in our community. If there is anything you need or if you simply want to talk, please call us at 810-636-2204 or send me an email at pastor@fbcgoodrich.com. You are all invited to our first service back at the cleanest building in Genesee County, whenever that will be! Keep an eye on our sign. To all our members and attenders, we miss you and love you all. I am looking forward to the day that we can all meet in person again.