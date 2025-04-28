Clarkston to Bay City Heritage Route M-15 Garage Sale

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville— The M-15 Garage Sale is set for May 3, going down M-15 from Clarkston to Bay City. Many local organizations have spots for garage and craft sales, including the Brandon Township Public Library and the Old Mill Museum.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to be aware of the extra traffic.

“Don’t park alongside a state highway, M-15,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “Park on side roads, parking lots. We will be ticketing cars parked along M-15 during the garage sale.”

He also warned people to not step out between cars on M-15, and for drivers to be aware of the extra foot traffic and vehicle traffic.

“Be conscious of your surroundings,” said Glover. “Drivers, be aware that there’s a lot of foot traffic, a lot of young kids, slow down. You’re still going to get to where you’re going.”