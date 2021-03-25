Classic Appreciation World Class Auto Detail Center,‘Detail Shop of the Year’

Hadley Twp.- Over the past 35 years, Greg Swett estimates that Classic Appreciation World Class Auto Detail Center has pampered more than 150,000 vehicles.

“If your vehicle is ready for an impeccable interior—we’re here for you,” said Swett, a township resident and owner of Classic Appreciation World Class Auto Detail Center, 81 Mill St. Rochester. “We’ll keep you in love with your car.”

Swett’s passion and efforts in the detailing industry were recently recognized by the International Detail Association as “Detail Shop of the Year.” The IDA is the leading worldwide industry association for professional detailing operators, suppliers and consultants to the industry. The Classic Appreciation World Class Auto Detail Center was one of three nominated for the award along with a business in Chicago and Brazil. The general public then decides the winner.

“For us it was all about perseverance,” said Swett. “We started this in 1985 when no one knew what detailing was that was not a word heard or used. We are pioneers in the detail industry—innovating a lot of our own equipment, processes and procedures, key elements of our business that propelled our business to this point.”

Swett said the motoring public have gained awareness of the detail service is available.

“It’s huge now,” he said. “The cost of cars today is off-the-charts. It makes sense to spend a few hundred bucks to keep the appearance of your car in good shape for resale value and personal pride. Also, there’s a trend now to keep cars longer. Finally, car collectors are still strong in our community. People just feel better driving a nice clean car.”

In 2016, Classic Appreciation World Class Auto Detailing was the recipient of the Sunrise Pinnacle Small Business of the Year Award, presented by the Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce.