Claudia Ann Cox

COX, CLAUDIA ANN of Ortonville, Michigan; died November 14, 2020.

She was 63.

Born April 9, 1957 in Pontiac Michigan the daughter of the late Herbert and Wilma (nee: Wray) Trueman. She is survived by her loving husband, Terry Cox; one daughter, Teri (John Farmer) Cox; four grandchildren, Zoey, Riley, Charles and Dylan. A celebration of Claudia's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made the Michigan Humane Society.