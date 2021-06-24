C&M Circus returns to town

By David Fleet

For some it invokes childhood memories. For others it’s a new experience they only read about. What ever the reason on July 3 and 4, the circus will be returning to Ortonville.

“This will be our third circus,” said Ed Albertson, Ortonville Lions Club event coordinator. “We’ve had rave reviews every time and the circus has been very well received.”

The Culpepper and Merriweather circus will be hosting two shows, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., on July 3 and 4, sponsored by the Ortonville Lions Club.

In addition, at 9 a.m., July 3 the public is invited to the tent raising, when the kids get to walk around before the shows begin, the shows themselves will feature jungle cats, clowns, unicyclists, a tightrope act, acrobats and more. There will also be four special ring leaders: at 2 p.m., July 3, Nate Odinga Brandon Middle School teacher and at 4:30 p.m., Cpt. Dan Flood, Brandon Fire Department (retired). At 2 p.m., July 4 Colton Leslie, 2021 Lions Club Scholarship recipient and at 4:30 p.m., Roy Langolf, Village Funeral Home and Ortonville Lion.

The one ring C and M circus has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune.

“It’s a lot of fun and hope to see everyone there,” said Albertson. “Many people comment they remember the circus as a kid and the show is a great time for any age.”

Tickets are $7/kids and seniors and $12/adults. Prices go up to $8/kids and seniors and $15/adults at the door. Tickets are available at Hamilton’s and The Citizen, 12 South St., Ortonville.

“All the funds from the circus stay in the community and supports the community in a variety of ways,” said Albertson. “It’s a great way to spend the Fourth of July and a great time for the whole family.”