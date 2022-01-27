Commissioner Young retires

By David Fleet

Editor

Earlier this month James Avery (D) was appointed to the Genesee County Board of Commissioners.

Avery, a former Grand Blanc Community Schools Board of Education member replaced 5th District County Commissioner Mark Young (D) who retired in December 2021. Avery will fill Young’s final year as commissioner which will expire Dec. 31, 2022.

The 5th District includes all of Atlas and most of Grand Blanc townships including the Village of Goodrich.

Calls to James Avery were not returned as of press time Thursday.

Young was first elected as a Genesee County Commissioner in 2012, served as Genesee County Finance Chairman, Genesee County Employees Retirement System – Chairman; Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce – Operations Board; Valley Area on Ageing – Past Board Member; 911 Consortium Executive Board; Genesee County Deputy Sheriff’s Union President (Retired, 1996-97, 1987-1988). He was elected to serve as the Chariman of the Gensee County Board of Commissioners in 2017 and again in 2018.

