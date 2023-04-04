By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — On Tuesday evening, Atlas Township hosted the first Citizens Advisory Committee for High Speed Access.

About 30 residents attended the first committee meeting. A second meeting to discuss an upcoming survey will be at, 6 p.m., April 4 at the township hall, 7386 Gale Road.

The scope of the committee will be to take a grass-roots approach to not only bring internet access to all areas of the township and Village of Goodrich but make it reliable and strong.

“We have A broadband township-wide survey that will be forthcoming that will provide administrators on coverage areas, costs and reliability,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor. “The information will be due in May and must be to the Michigan High Speed Internet Office.”

The State of Michigan has funds available through the Build Better Back Act framework. The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act devotes about $1 billion nationwide to broadband affordability and accessibility, alongside funding for committees and awareness efforts. Michigan has about $330 million available for communities, like Atlas Township to assist in obtaining high speed internet.

“Whether you have internet or not it’s imperative residents fill out the survey,” she said.

James Busch, township resident and zoning board of appeals alternate member outline the plan moving forward.

“The more we get involved and the more information and more pressure we put on them the better chances to improve our internet here, there’s no guarantee or promises, but what we want to do is to encourage and influence the plan to bring high speed internet to rural Michigan.”