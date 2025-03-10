Community gathers for Annual Goodrich Spring Gala

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — On March 1, hundreds gathered at the Creekside Event Barn in Goodrich for the second annual Goodrich Spring Gala. The Goodrich Education Foundation, Board of Education, district administration, staff, community and family members honored and celebrate the 2025 Teacher of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Staff Member of the Year.

The evening also featured a silent auction to benefit the Goodrich Educational Foundation in addition to a 50/50 drawing. The GEF was established in 1997, by long-time resident and former school board member, Nancy Smith. It is a 501(c) 3 organization that accepts tax deductible donations in order to fund projects that have the potential to improve, enhance, and stimulate learning for our Goodrich students; especially in places where sufficient revenue is not available.

The foundation accepts grant applications from staff once a year. Since its inception, the foundation has funded more than $79,000 in projects. Among the projects funded by the GEF were elementary PE equipment, texts and materials for the Oaktree Student Book Club, bean bag chairs for Title I readers, a book for the GMS school-wide bullying activity, independent reading books for AP Literature students, and a new point of sale touch station for the GHS school store. The GEF strives to cover what the district can’t.