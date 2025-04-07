Controlled burn quickly contained

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — Around 1:30 p.m., on March 31, Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis saw dark smoke rising over the Village of Ortonville, coming from an area off of M-15 across from the Ortonville Cemetery. He arrived about when Groveland Township firefighters did to respond to the call.

“I initially thought it could be a vehicle fire or the beginning of a house fire,” said Kwapis. “Thankfully, it wasn’t either of those.”

Groveland Township Fire Chief John Williams said the fire was a controlled burn that got out of control.

“Brandon Fire provided mutual aid, since it’s right on the border, and it filled downtown with smoke,” said Williams. “It burned for only about 10 minutes once it got out of the containment.”

There was no property damage, and there were no injuries.