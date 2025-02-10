By David Fleet

Ortonville — Stored in an obscure abandoned army quartermaster building, amidst an old Detroit area industrial landscape are 70 priceless automobiles reflecting The Motor City’s historical past.

Most are rare – many are one-of-a-kind vehicles that exist in no other collection. They are preserved in time by a shell of clear plastic bubbles.

From 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 13, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville, will host “Cool Cars: Detroit Historical Society for a unique tour of a the collection Registration is required.

Jeremy Dimick, director of collections and curatorial of the Detroit Historical Society.

“The collection of vehicles are very unique,” said Dimick. “The thread through all the vehicles is that they are Detroit style, mass produced and mass marketed. That’s how the Big Three became the Big Three.”

These include the Scripps-Booth Bi-AutoGo, and a pre-production Mustang prototype and the 1984 Dodge Caravan which featured a stick shift.

“When the Caravan was introduced it was first built on a truck chassis so many had manual transmissions,” he said. “The early production 1988 Ford Taurus was the first full size front wheel drive. Or, the 1963 Ford Cougar, the next year their car went over to Mercury.”

