Cornelia Hof

HOF, CORNELIA of Ortonville, Michigan; died on March 8, 2023. She was 93.

Cornelia was born on April 27, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Marcel and Johanna (nee: VanBeckham) VandenEynden. She is survived by her three children, Robert (Laura) Hof, Ralph (Amber) Hof and Renee Hof Lacey; eight grandchildren, Carissa, Kyler and Kierra, Lyndsey (Greg) and Ralph, Eloise, Spencer and Elea; one precious great granddaugher, Emersyn “Emmy” Leigh Artes. Cornelia “Corry” grew up in Detroit and her parents owned a small grocery store on the east side of Detroit. Her father was butcher but died when she was 16. She and her mom continued to manage the store and Corry did many deliveries after school. She recalled taking many packages to the post office during the WWII to help family in Holland. She attended Assumption Grotto Catholic Schools and graduated high school. From there she worked at AAA and a bank. She eventually met her husband Friedhelm “Fred” and they purchased 40 acres in Ortonville and began a family. Her new life in the country was challenging at times but she always found a way to overcome any obstacles. Corry worked in the cafeteria for Brandon Schools for over ten years. Her true devotion was to her children and grandchildren. Always humble, gentle, yet so incredibly strong and endured so much. Her kindness was always noted and she often surprised people with her wit. She put up with many of the “Ortonvillian teenagers” – and get togethers at “The Hof House and back 40”! Corry was quiet but loved to talk one on one and was an excellent listener. The one conversation that got her riled up was politics, as she loved to listen to Rush Limbaugh! Her support and love was simply endless and will be forever missed. Mass of the Resurrection will be Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Interment will be at Christian Memorial Cultural Center, Rochester Hills, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Also, on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .